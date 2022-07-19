TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new coffee shop is coming to Tyler.

The city of Tyler issued a building permit for 7 Brew Coffee Drive-Thru on May 13. This will be the establishment’s third Texas location.

The business is going to be located on 101 Cambridge Road. It will be near Broadway Avenue close to Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Kohl’s.

There is already a 7 Brew Coffee in Longview at 3611 McCann Rd.

The coffee company said they try to offer their customers a nice service. Their first stand was in Rogers, Arkansas. Their other Texas locations are in Grand Prairie and Longview.

