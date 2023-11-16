TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jacob Ledbetter of Rockwall is the pioneer graduate of the state’s first of its kind master’s degree at UT Tyler.

UT Tyler’s Masters of Science – Cybersecurity and Data Analytics program was fully established last year as an effort to aid the shortage of cybersecurity professionals. This program is the first of its kind in the state of Texas to combine both cybersecurity and data analytics, according to UT Tyler. Ledbetter had always had an interest in computer forensics, deciding to change his career path after receiving his bachelor’s in criminal justice.

“I made some sacrifices this past year to get to this point, and it has been a rewarding experience. Having no prior knowledge, I am thankful my professors and adviser were understanding and patient while providing me guidance.” Ledbetter said.

This program is open to all baccalaureate graduates of any major as well as working professionals of all occupations. The completely online program offers several electives with many certifications in areas including cyber data foundation, applied cybersecurity and applied data analytics.

“It took nine years and a lot of work and support from many at the university to get us to the point of celebrating Mr. Ledbetter’s graduation. He will hold a special place for us.” Said Dr. Robert Schumaker, UT Tyler co-departmental program coordinator for computer science.

This new program adds to the more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs offered by UT Tyler available to its nearly 10,000 students.