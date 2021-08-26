New COVID-19 antibody infusion center comes to Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Division of Emergency Management will launch a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Nacogdoches.

This new infusion center will begin accepting new patients Friday and has been given Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor.

These antibodies are made in a lab to attack the COVID-19 protein making it more difficult for the virus to attach to and enter human cells. Early evidence is showing that this remedy can help reduce the viral load in a person’s system.

Treatment is available at no cost to the patient. Nacogdoches County, the city of Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches Medical Center are local partners for this clinic.

“The State of Texas is continuing to expand access to COVID-19 antibody therapeutics in communities across the Lone Star State. This new facility in Nacogdoches will ensure East Texans who contract COVID-19 have access to this free and effective treatment.” Gov. Greg Abbott

Recently, Gov. Greg Abbott was given Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19. Just four days after his positive test, Abbott tested negative for the virus. The same treatment was given to President Trump after he tested positive for COVID-19.

This COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient’s symptoms from worsening and requiring hospitalization. These facilities also increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most sick patients.

Abbott, TDEM, and the Texas Department of State Health Services have established and expanded antibody infusion centers in communities across the state over the past few weeks.

Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more coming online in the coming days:

Austin (DSHS)

Beaumont (TDEM)

The Woodlands (DSHS)

Corpus Christi (DSHS)

Fort Worth (DSHS)

Harlingen (TDEM)

Houston (DSHS)

Laredo (DSHS)

Lubbock (TDEM)

Nacogdoches (TDEM)

Odessa (TDEM)

San Antonio (DSHS)

The treatment is free and available to all Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s referral. Texans can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider near them.