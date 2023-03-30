DALLAS (KETK) — The new special agent in charge of the Dallas field office is no stranger to East Texas.

Van native, B. Chad Yarbrough, came home to Texas to supervise an office that covers 137 counties. Thursday he told KETK News what it means for him to be back in Texas and what his priorities will be moving forward.

They say “you can never go home again.” That’s especially true in the FBI. So, with the appointment of Yarbrough, the Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas office, his home is rare.

“Van Zandt County and East Texas have always had a special place in my heart having been born and raised as a native there. It’s really humbling to be able to come back and oversee the FBI here, cover 137 counties, but more importantly have East Texas in that territory,” Yarbrough said.

He said being from Texas is an advantage in his new position.

“I think I bring that perspective here to this role and understand the state and the territory and I’m very familiar with that,” Yarbrough said.

The Sam Houston State University graduate said he always wanted to be an FBI agent.

“To have this journey I’ve had throughout the country, being stationed and back in D.C. overseeing our violent crime and transnational organized crime and crimes against children programs has just been completely humbling and surreal to actually live out a childhood dream,” said Yarbrough.

Yarbrough started his law enforcement career as a special agent for the IRS Criminal Investigative Division in Fort Worth before joining the FBI in 2006. He worked his way up to Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division in Washington before this opportunity.

Tackling the fentanyl crisis is at the top of Yarbrough’s list.

“Fentanyl crisis is starting to impact east Texas… so that’s a huge priority for me… working with our partners there whether it be Texas DPS, Tyler Police Department or even our other state, local and federal agencies that are in that area,” said Yarbrough.

Violent crime and drug distribution are going to be key factors for Yarbrough in his new position.

Managing 600 employees and dealing with an ever-changing world is a challenge, but for Yarbrough, being back home in Texas makes the hard work a little more manageable.

“All of my family is back in East Texas, in Tyler or Van Zandt County. So I’m extremely excited to see my family being back here…my dad being able to have his grandkid again…so it’s great,” Yarbrough said.