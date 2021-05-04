New development underway in Longview to include apartments, restaurants, work spaces and more

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A new over 40-acre land development is in the works in Longview, and it is expected to bring new restaurants, stores and housing to the city.

Work is underway at Loop 281 and Highway 259 on the Crossing at Main and Main. According to the Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates website, there will be an emphases on restaurants, entertainment and services.

So far, a few businesses are already calling the Main and Main home. Work Smart is a 16,000 square foot office building that has conference rooms available for rent. Restaurants are already in the works and Yukon Coffee is also being built.

“We’re bringing in all these different elements like you can literally live there, go to Work Smart, go to restaurants, you know neighborhood services, in one spot. In theory a person could literally not need a car,” Managing Director Bill Graham said.

More than 200 apartments will be built there as well. According to Graham, right now in Longview there are only three other buildings like this and there’s little to no occupancy in them.

Graham expects the housing to be finished in roughly two years. He believes that these new businesses will bring in around 300 jobs to Longview.