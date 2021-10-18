New dog shelter opens in Hawkins to combat stray animal problem

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Canine Rescue 75765 is a new dog shelter that opened in Hawkins and is ready to save some furry friends.

“There’s nothing worse than to come upon little puppies or a dog and you know their owner just dumped them,” said Sandra McCartney, the President of Canine Rescue 75765.

McCartney said they are committed to helping stray dogs in the Hawkins area. This is a growing problem not only there but across East Texas.

“In a week’s time you could hear about five to ten dogs being dumped and sometimes a pregnant mama and a litter of puppies,” McCartney shared.

The group had been planning the opening of this facility since July and have quickly seen it become a reality.

“It’s very rewarding to see a dog you know go from living on the streets to finding its forever home,” said Kimberly Pollock, the vice president of Canine Rescue 75765.

At the shelter there are six full-time volunteers, but the rescue is always looking for more animal lovers to help.

“Basically our success is going to depend on the support of the community, on private donations and on contributions by people who are willing to come out and help us feed and water the dogs,” McCartney stated. “You can only own so many dogs yourself, and so it’s very satisfying to know that we can in some small way contribute to helping that situation here.”

Their goal is to get every stray dog adopted and brought into a loving home.

“If people get overwhelmed or they can’t afford to have a litter of puppies. And, they didn’t take them to get spayed and neutered for whatever reason, they feel that they can just go down a dead end road out by the lake and they just put a box of puppies out there.”

If anyone is interested in joining Canine Rescue 75765, they can contact the director of volunteer services, Barb Casburn at (903) 352-7985.