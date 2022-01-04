New EMS in Angelina County, cutting ambulance response times outside Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County has entered a new partnership with Allegiance Mobile Health for EMS. Before this change, the City of Lufkin Fire Department was responsible for all medical 911 calls in the county.

This forced people in communities such as Zavalla to wait half an hour or more to receive life-saving treatment.

“This new company coming in is going to be beneficial to us by placing ambulances, instead of just the City of Lufkin responding, they are going to be placed throughout the county so a quick response time is going to be a major thing, ” says Fuller Springs Volunteer Fire Lieutenant Kent Childers.

Angelina County Judge, Don Lymbery, says since their soft rollout of the new system, they have run into a few communication issues. Though, they have been diligently working together to smooth those issues out.

“The response times have been great! Because now we’ve got ambulances out in the area where they need to be instead of everyone having to come from Lufkin, and it’s shortened the runs probably in half”, says Judge Lymbery.

Lieutenant Childers said that people hear about the “golden hour,” and that it is an important thing to remember when it comes to EMS dealing with cardiac arrest.

“Getting the help they need as fast as they can be going to help prevent loss of life,” says Lieutenant Childers.

Apart from the new ambulances rolling around the county, eight volunteer fire departments will be responding and providing rescue services.

“Angelina County voted last week to get some rescue equipment such as the ‘Jaws of Life’ to Fuller Springs along with Rivercrest. Then they also told us to come back in a couple of months and they are going to try to find us more funding for the rest of the departments in the county,” says Childers.

This is all in an effort to better serve patients in need.