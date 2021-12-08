New fiber optic internet service begins construction in Tyler

HALDENSLEBEN, GERMANY – AUGUST 23: A worker uses a specialized drilling vehicle for digging a horizontal hole to accomodate tubing used for laying fiber optic cable underground during the installation of broadband infrastructure. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new ultra-high-speed internet service is on its way to Tyler.

According to a press release from MetroNet, construction has started on fiber optic infrastructure on the west side of town near Bellwood Road and Lyons Avenue.

MetroNet said it is the nation’s largest independently-owned 100% fiber optic provider and is fully funding the multimillion dollar investment “that will provide Tyler residents and businesses with access to future-proof internet infrastructure.”

The first customers are expected to be activated in the summer of 2022. Customers can sign up for presale as construction continues, which will “indicate their interest and prioritize installation when available.”

Those interested in MetroNet services may visit construction.MetroNetInc.com to receive construction updates, access presale information and check when their address is available for installation.

“Residents will see a series of messages before construction activity begins in their neighborhood, including a letter, postcard, and yard marker. Next, they will see crews identifying underground utilities and marking their locations with temporary paint. In the days following this, MetroNet contractor teams will begin constructing our 100% fiber optic network. Rest assured, the construction phase is temporary. We’ll do our best to minimize any impact to your property as we work within the utility easement areas.” metronet.com

Residents in construction areas will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to beginning and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. MetroNet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

“MetroNet is proud to have the opportunity to provide residents and businesses in the Rose Capital of the World with future-proof, 100 percent fiber optic internet that will enhance the way they live and learn,” said John Cinelli, MetroNet CEO. “Tyler will soon join our network of hundreds of communities across the U.S. in which we provide quality service and support for their continued economic development. We thank Mayor Warren and the Tyler community for allowing us to be a part of their bright future.”

More internet options are opening up to the people of East Texas. Earlier this year, Vexus Fiber broke ground in a Tyler neighborhood to begin the installation of their fiber optic cables.