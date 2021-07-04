New Harmony Baptist Church celebrating 4th of July with sweet competition

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The New Harmony Baptist Church is holding a fun 4th of July celebration for all of the family.

They made food for more than 500 people. The church prepared hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages on a stick and ice cream, and they are all free.

There is also an ice cream competition that is being held.

“30 different homemade ice creams, we’ll have judging of all of those ice creams. Somebody will come away with being the winner. I will probably by the winner, but you can come out and bring your ice cream and try me on,” said Kevin Ferrell, with New Harmony Baptist Church.

The church also has board games and dominoes and other activities indoors, so people can escape the heat.

There is also a raffle taking place, and someone will be going home with a free grill.

Still, the main event is the firework show, which will start around 9:30 p.m.