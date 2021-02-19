New hazard to your home: Ice dams caused by melting ice and snow

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This historic snow storm has created a lot of problems for East Texans. For our roads, our power grid, water systems and now our roofs.

Local businesses and homes are also now facing a new setback called ice damming. This is a large build-up of snow on the roof of a heated building. The warmth can cause leaks.

In some cases, water can seep into your home causing damages that cost thousands of dollars.

The roofs in East Texas aren’t equipped to withstand snow like cities in the northern part of the country.

Moreover, most ice damming comes from improper insulation. Some East Texans are doing what they can to combat the cold weather and protect their homes.

“I was busting it off with a hammer and then that broke, so I grabbed my water sprinkler and have been knocking off those pieces of ice. So whenever it does melt it doesn’t build up there,” said Caleb Toole, Tyler resident.

Local roofers said a majority of the calls they are receiving are for ice dam issues. They’re recommending insured homeowners to make sure their policies cover roof damages because this could take a toll on your roof and your wallet.