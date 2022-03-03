ARP, Texas (KETK) – High Hill Development said it has completed building the infrastructure for their community of vacation homes that will be located in Arp.

High Hill Development was built on 85 acres and is next to the High Hill Farm Resort and Spa from the same company at 12626 County Road 217. High Hill Development said these new vacation homes will positively impact the East Texas economy.

According to Jason Romano, the Founder and High Hill Development Principal, “We are thrilled High Hill is taking shape. The street signs are in, roads are paved, and all utilities, water, gas, and information technology conduits are in place. It’s fantastic to see our terraced townscape, lovely water feature, framed views and sightlines of our new community of vacation homes–we’ve even completed the outdoor entertainment stage that anchors it all. With the infrastructure in place, we move to the exciting next phases of our plan: construction is about to begin on the first house sold at High Hill Development and we will continue developing property features and community amenities as we build-out luxury homes on half-acre lots.”

This community will be unique and will have eye-catching architectural design. The project will create homes for leisure. The new development also includes sites for 110 single and two-story homes and 14 condominiums. High Hill will resemble a park and have water views, hiking trails, bike paths, a chapel and an amphitheater.

There will also be concierge services, fine dining and special events. High Hill will also have a golf range, golf course, a pool and bar and a retail market space. Residents will also have access to the High Hill Farm Resort and Spa, and the company will are for the community’s grounds.

According to Romano, “High Hill Development will be the only location in Texas to combine the beach vacation home amenities of the Florida and Washington coasts, plus the atmosphere of California’s wine country, all in one place. My own family has enjoyed Florida’s Seaside for almost two decades, but it’s hard to carve out time to get there as often as we’d like. That’s where this dream began. High Hill’s central location between Dallas and Shreveport makes the site easily accessible regionally and nationally for getaways all year long.”

Real estate professional Jerry Mooty, CEO of @properties Dallas and his business partner Piper Young are going to assist future High Hill Development homeowners. Mooty is also the nephew of the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Mooty has been involved in start-ups, real estate investments and sales for 25 years. Young was also involved in real estate transactions that were more than $50 million last year.

The exclusive partnership with @properties is a wonderful fit for HHD, as, Jason Romano explains, “The Mooty + Young team of agents has particularly deep knowledge and experience in the luxury home and second home markets and will focus on making it a positive, successful experience, providing future residents with the highest level of service, while seamlessly guiding the buyer through the home ownership process.” Jerry Mooty adds, “We are thrilled to be part of this exciting and intuitive project. These well-sited and designed homes immerse homeowners in nature with all the conveniences, so they can relax, recharge, reconnect, and fully enjoy their time at High Hill.”

Lauren Fulgham was raised in East Texas and is the real estate agent for High Hill Development homes.

High Hill Development said the company has put in a lot of effort into the design of the homes. The exteriors will be made with French plaster, have metal roof accents and insulated windows. Owners have a variety of exterior and floorplan options, each offering vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, natural stone fireplaces, high-end appliances, audio systems, covered and screened porches or balconies, private courtyards and crushed gravel drives and garages, along with pool options.

Romano added, “We expect these homes will be the perfect complement to the flexible way we live today—owners may choose to spend seasons or months at a time here or enjoy holidays or occasional weekends in their homes while High Hill Management manages rentals the rest of the year. It’s wholly customizable according to owner needs and desires.”

The community near High Hill will also have cultural activities, shopping centers, culinary and organic farming tours, hiking, hunting, fishing, lake activities and horseback riding. They are also near medical centers.

Since putting down roots with High Hill Farm seven years ago, Jason Romano explains, “We have been warmly welcomed and strongly support the East Texas community. High Hill Development benefits the local economy and community members at every phase, from construction to completion, bringing exciting economic development along with new work and play opportunities to greater East Texas.”