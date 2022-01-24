New indoor gun range ‘Vault Arms’ opens in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new indoor gun range has opened in Tyler. The range at Vault Arms is ready for business.

For those that live in Tyler, the nearest range has been in Longview, but this will save many people a trip.

Managers said they are grateful for an opportunity to serve the area.

“We’re very excited. It took a lot of planning and work to get to this point, it’s a unique location,” said Adam Riggle, range manager.

This is the first indoor gun range to open in Tyler since Lock and Load closed in 2015. Vault Arms currently offers group and individual memberships.