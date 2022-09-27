SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In an executive session on Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to appoint Wesley Hicks as the new interim constable for Smith County Pct. 5.

Commissioner Phillips made a motion to appoint Hicks as interim Smith County Constable Pct. 5 and approve the necessary bond effective Oct. 6. The motion was second by Commissioner Hampton.

“I got to know Hicks and met with him a little bit in my office. I knew him before but I have found out where his heart and his mind is,” said Phillips. “It’s all in for the Lindale constituents. He has a calm and steady demeanor.”

According to Phillips he received numerous calls, texts, and emails in support of Hicks from the Lindale constituents. Hicks was also recommended by the current Smith County Constable for Pct. 5, Jeff McClenny.

The executive session on Tuesday was closed out with the following statement from Hicks:

“I stand before you appreciative for the opportunity that is before me. I want to thank Judge Moran and this court for having confidence in me to lead the Pct. 5 Constable Office into the future. I am humbled by the overwhelming community support and I do not take this appointment lightly. I will continue to serve the citizens of Smith County and Pct. 5 with honor, integrity, and fairness.” Wesley Hicks – Interim Constable Smith County Precinct 5