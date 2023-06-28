KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore College Rangerettes named 32 new members on Wednesday.

This year, all freshman are from Texas and nine are from right here in the Piney Woods. Rangerette hopefuls gathered after pre-training rehearsals in Dodson Auditorium to see if they made the final cut.

The new freshman for the 84th line are as follows:

Ashlee Pham – Nederland

Brinly Lewis – Lumberton

Samantha Foughty – Carrollton

Codi Keng – The Woodlands

Maddi Riley – Kilgore

Karissa Kinnon – McKinney

Rachel Holcombe – Houston

Brooklyn Hunter – Jacksonville

Jordan Reynolds – College Station

Addison Schmidt – Baytown

Grace Stephens – McKinney

Jillian Curtis – Leander

Halle Moore – Longview

Ella Byers – Tyler

Lynzee Walker – Wimberley

Darcy Macmanus – Pleasanton

Laynie Taylor – Rockwall

Ashlynn Hines – Bullard

Alyssa McBain – El Paso

Chloe Bonner – Hallsville

Molly Gajeske – Sour Lake

Karsyn Guillory – Bridge City

Rosie Adams – Denton

Bethany Plog – Arlington

Hallayah Hayes – Fort Worth

Kailey Adams – Plano

Penelope Robles – Port Neches

Blair Davis – Whitehouse

Mallory Craft – Tyler

Emily Landry – Nederland

Hailey Pitman – Longview

Emma Summers – The Woodlands

The new Rangerettes were chosen by director Dana Blair, assistant director Shelley Wayne and assistant choreographer and dance technician Angela Aulds, along with outside judges.

Though the announcement of the new freshman is closed to the public, visitors including family and friends were allowed to enter Dodson Auditorium as soon as the announcement was made.