KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore College Rangerettes named 32 new members on Wednesday.
This year, all freshman are from Texas and nine are from right here in the Piney Woods. Rangerette hopefuls gathered after pre-training rehearsals in Dodson Auditorium to see if they made the final cut.
The new freshman for the 84th line are as follows:
- Ashlee Pham – Nederland
- Brinly Lewis – Lumberton
- Samantha Foughty – Carrollton
- Codi Keng – The Woodlands
- Maddi Riley – Kilgore
- Karissa Kinnon – McKinney
- Rachel Holcombe – Houston
- Brooklyn Hunter – Jacksonville
- Jordan Reynolds – College Station
- Addison Schmidt – Baytown
- Grace Stephens – McKinney
- Jillian Curtis – Leander
- Halle Moore – Longview
- Ella Byers – Tyler
- Lynzee Walker – Wimberley
- Darcy Macmanus – Pleasanton
- Laynie Taylor – Rockwall
- Ashlynn Hines – Bullard
- Alyssa McBain – El Paso
- Chloe Bonner – Hallsville
- Molly Gajeske – Sour Lake
- Karsyn Guillory – Bridge City
- Rosie Adams – Denton
- Bethany Plog – Arlington
- Hallayah Hayes – Fort Worth
- Kailey Adams – Plano
- Penelope Robles – Port Neches
- Blair Davis – Whitehouse
- Mallory Craft – Tyler
- Emily Landry – Nederland
- Hailey Pitman – Longview
- Emma Summers – The Woodlands
The new Rangerettes were chosen by director Dana Blair, assistant director Shelley Wayne and assistant choreographer and dance technician Angela Aulds, along with outside judges.
Though the announcement of the new freshman is closed to the public, visitors including family and friends were allowed to enter Dodson Auditorium as soon as the announcement was made.