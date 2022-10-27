LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The City of Longview is giving a sneak peek of its new recreation center. The new Broughton Recreation Center will open its doors to the public on November 7.

This project started as a comprehensive plan in 2015. A bond proposal was passed by the public in 2018, and construction began in 2021.

The $6 million building is a major upgrade to the previous facility that was built in 1978. This new space contains a fully equipped gym, new basketball courts, an in-house library and an updated outdoor recreation area for public events.

The Director of Longview Parks and Recreation Scott Karon said he hopes the updated center will provide more space for residents and will give people something to be proud of.

“We want to create that social space, that sense of community, community pride, an area that they know they are welcome. Areas that they can create, they can learn, they can learn, and they can be healthy,” said Karon.

The new facility, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has multiple rooms and an excess amount of space that Karon said will allow for several events to happen at the same time.

Longview Parks and Recreation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening day to celebrate the city’s major accomplishment.