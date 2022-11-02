TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – On Oct. 31, MidCoast Health System announced the addition of MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity to their expanding health care system.

MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity will establish a full-service hospital for residents living in Trinity and the surrounding area. The facility will bring emergency medical services back to Trinity along with surgery, rehabilitation, diagnostic services and WellCare walk-in clinic services.

At this time, construction is already underway and is set to be completed by early 2023.

“The town of Trinity and surrounding area is lacking medical services and we are proud to have partnered with Trinity Memorial Hospital District to bring these services back to the community. We are excited for the expansion of our healthcare services to East Texas and plan to be a part of the community for years to come.” said Nathan Tudor, FACHE, CEO of Mid Coast Health System.

As construction progresses, MidCoast Health System will continue to deliver updates to the community as a grand opening date approaches.