NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches ISD has started classes for the 2023-24 school year.

“Lots of smiles we’ve only had five criers that’s pretty good for a pre-k,” said Charles Zemanek, Principal at Fredonia Early Childhood Center.

This year, the district is opening a new pre-k campus.

“We launched our pre-kindergarten for the littles, and this was their first day at their brand-new site here at on the Nacogdoches independent school district,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, Nacogdoches ISD superintendent.

The classrooms are built to keep younger kids engaged. “Was designed with the program in mind, so this campus is just for four-year-olds. When you walk in the rooms, you’ll see Lego walls, whiteboards and traditionally they’d be high on the wall but now they’re actually at kid’s eye level,” said Zemanek.

The Superintendent of NISD shared that it’s good to be back for his fourth year. “It’s exciting to see all of the little ones walking around, preparing them, we’re catching them early,” said Trujillo.

This is also the first year students will be having lunch family-style, meant to help them grow different sets of skills. “They set we have utensils that they use, and they learn to serve themselves,” said Zemanek.

Working with the mission to ensure high-level learning for every child. “Our goal is to be a top tier program in the state we had last year 91% left our program at our above the state benchmark which is huge,” said Zemanek. Working to increase that percentage this year.

At Nacogdoches ISD it’s all about one team one goal. “All of our folks, from athletics to the fine arts, to career and tech, to the early childhood all the way through graduation we want to be one team, one goal,” said Trujillo.

Supporting all students in everything that they do.