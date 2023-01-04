TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A couple of roses are in full bloom in Tyler. A new mural that was unveiled in December of 2022 features bright pink, red and yellow colored roses on a black background. “Welcome to the Rose Capital” is written on the wall and the artwork is known as the Rose Capital Mural.

The artwork is located near the Tyler Parks and Recreation Administration Building at 1718 West Houston Street. It is near the southwest corner of the Tyler Rose Garden.

Keep Tyler Beautiful and local artist Dace Kidd brainstormed together to bring their ideas to life. Kidd is a full time mural artist.

Erin Garner, the Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, said this project aligns with the group’s mission to “encourage beautification in the city.”

This mural was them “taking something utilitarian and turning it into something beautiful.” Garner said they decided on the black background, so the artwork would pop.

City officials hope people can stop to take pictures by the new wall. They look forward to seeing senior students take graduation photos there as well as those who attend the Texas Rose Festival Parade.

Three other murals are also currently being worked on at Lindsey Park, Pollard Park and Noble E. Young Park and a mural will soon be painted at P.T. Cole Park.

Garner also said they hope to revamp the Hillside Art Wall. They plan for 19 panels to be redone and repainted.