TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new scholarship for Tyler Junior College graduates has been established to cover full financial needs for selected students transferring to Southern Methodist University.

This scholarship is made possible by an endowment gift from Ann Warmack Brookshire and Brad Brookshire. SMU announced the new scholarship back in the beginning of February and it will provide funds for high-achieving students who enroll at SMU after completing an associate degree at TJC.

“Students who transfer to SMU from community college have a proven record of success,” said SMU President R. Gerald Turner. “We are committed to making an SMU education available to more outstanding students, regardless of means, and this generous gift of a scholarship endowment from the Brookshires will open a wider path for TJC students.”

Over the past five years, 12 TJC students have transferred to SMU and administrators from both institutions hope this scholarship will only increase those numbers.

“We are elated by the opportunity to strengthen our partnership with SMU,” said TJC president Juan E. Mejia. “We are convinced that this important scholarship will make history through the countless success stories that will be made possible by Ann and Brad Brookshire.”

Each fall, one student will be selected to receive the Brookshire Scholarship and will carry the scholarship for five semesters or until graduation, whichever comes first.