Photo courtesy of Smith County. Photo of Ralph Caraway Jr. being sworn in as interim Smith County Precinct 1 Constable.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioner’s Court accepted the resignation of Former Smith County Constable Precinct 1 Curtis Traylor-Harris on Tuesday, and appointed his successor.

Interim Precinct 1 Constable Ralph Caraway Jr. was appointed to the position.

“I can’t think of a better qualified and well proven law enforcement officer to bring instant credibility and integrity to the office,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said when he was appointed as interim. “I would trust him with my life.”

In June, a Smith County resident filed a lawsuit to remove Traylor-Harris from office without pay, and in July, Caraway was appointed as interim Precinct 1 Constable by a visiting judge who temporarily suspended Traylor-Harris from the position.

Traylor-Harris submitted his final notice of resignation on Jan. 19, and it was unanimously accepted by the commissioners on Tuesday where Caraway was officially appointed as his successor.

Traylor-Harris was sentenced to five years probation in December after being found guilty of stealing from a home during a 2021 eviction. His case is currently under appeal.

Caraway came to Precinct 1 from the district attorney’s office where he had worked as an investigator since 2019.

He worked at the sheriff’s office for many years before that and has served as a patrol deputy, criminal investigations division detective, member of the FBI high intensity drug trafficking areas task force, patrol sergeant and narcotics sergeant.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” Smith said. “Well deserved.”