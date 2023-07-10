TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There are new changes on the horizon for those enrolled in the SNAP Food Benefits program or what is commonly known as “food stamps.”

“I think it’s huge,” said Tim Butler, Chief Impact Officer at the East Texas Food Bank.

Tens of thousands of East Texans rely on the program for food and other necessities for assistance each month.

“The SNAP program is incredibly important to a lot of our neighbors here in East Texas,” added Butler.

The new changes could affect over 40,000 Texans over the age of 49.

Starting in early September, SNAP participants age 51 or younger without dependents or a disability will have to work at least 80 hours a month to be able to keep using the program.

The age increases to 53 in October and 55 in 2024.

Butler said many families around the area could be affected.

“There are about 44,000 in a whole that might be negatively impacted by this and a big part of that is actually informing them to know to expect it,” he said. “I mean you could imagine getting 50 bucks a month for groceries and you’re expecting everything to be fine and then September and October hits and all of a sudden it’s gone.”

There are some exceptions with the new changes. People who experience homelessness, a veteran of all ages and those ages 18 to 24 would be spared from work requirements with the new changes.

Butler added that the food banks in the area are expecting more families to utilize them.

“Our job at the East Texas Food Bank is to prepare for the demand so we’re ready to fill the need,” Butler said.

Attention now shifts to how Congress addresses the new farm bill as it’ll have an impact on how food stamp policy will look for years to come.