CANTON, Texas (KETK) – There’s a new Sonic Drive-In open in Canton and it is the first in the Sonic franchise to include pickleball courts.

According to Canton Economic Development, the new Sonic will include three pickleball courts that can be reserved ahead of time using the CourtReserve App. The location also reportedly has a huge playground to “bring your kiddos out, let them play and enjoy the freshest cherry-limeade you have ever had!”

Courtesy: Canton Texas EDC

