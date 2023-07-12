TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A popular driving stretch in Tyler is undergoing changes. The Tyler City Council recently approved a major speed change on a stretch of Old Bullard Road.

The speed limit on the portion between Amherst Street and Old Jacksonville Highway will decrease in speed by 15 miles per hour, according to the city.

Council members expressed some of the reasons why changes were made.

“I see the majority of that traffic in the morning,” said City Councilman James Wynne. “It’s cut-throat. People getting off Broadway. Going to school. Going to work, and then in afternoons.”

City Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams went on to say it could be a mixed bag of how people adjust.

“There will be a percentage of the population who see that speed limit sign at 30 miles per hour and they’re are going to obey that and they’re going to observe that,” Williams said. “ So, you will see a drop in some of that free-flow speed. There are others that are going to drive the speed that they feel comfortable.”

Tyler residents could be caught off guard by the speed decrease and we could see an increase in speeding tickets.

Bullard resident Mylee Youngbloom said she agrees.

“I think it’s going to increase a lot of people getting speeding tickets,” said Youngbloom.

Youngbloom added that she’s witnessed dozens of drivers speeding on the road and it will take time for people to adjust.

“I feel like maybe after a lot of tickets get handed out then they’re going to realize they need to go the speed limit,” she said.

The city council said Tyler police could give people a grace period before handing out citations.

“Typically, any time you change an ordinance, they usually do some type of grace period,” added Williams. “They do some warnings.”

He added the city will change the signage as soon as possible.

Williams also said during the meeting that there’s a good chance the city will put up bright-colored signs to let drivers know the new speed limits that they have to follow.