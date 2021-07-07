New subdivisions to be constructed in Tyler, create more homes

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Earlier this week, the city of Tyler’s planning and zoning commission agreed for a massive subdivision to be built across south Tyler. Considering the housing shortage in recent months, the project will help put more homes on the market, which can help those looking to buy a new property.

A local expert explained just how intense the housing shortage has become.

“It’s so competitive. You’ve got to do whatever you can to obtain a property,” said John Wampler, a realtor for Remax.

Wampler has been a realtor for seven years, and says with the demand for housing going through the roof, the limited supply is becoming a real concern.

“We have about 46% percent less listings this year than last year, but we’re having 24% more closings. Less listings, more closings, it’s a battleground out there,” he added.

The shortage has left many families paying a lot more for even just at a chance of buying a home. One buyer had to pay more than $25,000 over the asking price.

“It’s rare to see one that’s going for asking right now,” said Wampler.

By building subdivisions, developers can begin to construct homes in the residential areas.

“There’s five developments in Tyler and surrounding areas. The plan is to keep expanding those as time goes on to have more homebuyers for the next 15 years or so,” said Ivy McMillin, a realtor with Newberry Real Estate.

McMillin also mentioned that in early January, there were 24 lots of homes available. But today, there are only six left.

The increasing demand for homes along with the shortage of materials has caused the housing market to become more volatile.

But the city of Tyler approving the residential areas was the first step towards combatting the housing shortage in Texas.

“After today, the next step is for those lots to be developed and sold to potential homebuyers,” said Kyle Kingma, the planning director for the city of Tyler.

Now, it’s up to city council for final approval so the residential areas can be developed and homes can be built all across the 1,400 lots.