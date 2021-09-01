New Texas law inspired by ‘tragic’ crash that killed mother goes into effect

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new Texas law went into effect on Wednesday. It is inspired by a tragic wreck that happened in June when a Houston mom was killed.

“That day Lisa was killed in a tragic crash, she was walking and taking my son to school and she was struck and killed by a driver who was rushing and inattentive, and we lost Lisa,” said Lisa’s husband Elliot Smith.

Lawmakers named the bill after her. They called it the Lisa Torry Smith Act. This makes it a criminal offense for drivers who, through an act of criminal negligence, cause bodily injury or serious bodily injury to pedestrians or others in crosswalks.

“Thankfully, we were able to pass the Lisa Torry Smith Act which is going to rectify the situation in the future and bring about potential criminal liability for drivers,” said Smith.

The Texas law is cracking down on the charges that violators may face. Tyler Police Department’s Andy Erbaugh explained the possible repercussions.

“If a person suffers bodily injury, it’s a Class A misdemeanor. If it’s a serious bodily injury, it’s a state jail felony. It basically takes an incident that occurs in the crosswalk and makes it its own law,” said Erbaugh.

Even though car crashes were down in the state for 2020, pedestrian fatalities increased.

“In 2020, last year we had 731 fatalities in pedestrian related crashes. That was up 9% from 2019 in the state of Texas as a whole,” said Jeff Williford with the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT reported that pedestrian deaths account for one in five of all traffic fatalities.

“We want people to be free to walk, especially with the new bike lanes in Tyler. More and more people are bicycling, and we just want people to be safe,” said Erbaugh.

Officials hope the Lisa Torry Smith Act will make people think twice, and help lower the number of pedestrian fatalities.

“Hopefully those numbers will decline and that’s our goal because one death is too many,” said Williford.