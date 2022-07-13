TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council voted to authorize a contract for a new traffic signal at West Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road for $44,668.15.

According to the city, the engineering contract provides for surveying, design services, bid services and construction administration services.

A study from 2021 revealed that the intersection showed the amount of traffic during eight and four-hour time periods that needed a traffic signal, according to a release. The crash history data from the intersection showed that there were eight crashes at the intersection in 2019 and 2020.

“There are horizontal and vertical curves near the intersection that limit driver sight visibility,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “The area is seeing additional development and traffic volumes are continuing to increase on Grande Boulevard as well as CR 192. The Texas Department of Transportation will need to approve the traffic signal design and the City will be responsible for funding the design and installation of the traffic signal at the intersection.”

In January, some Tyler residents weighed in on a post on the Facebook page “Tyler Raves & Recommendations,” on whether or not a new traffic light was necessary at the intersection. Some people felt like the light would cause more traffic but others saw issues of visibility and argued that the two blinking yellow lights were not safe enough.

The City of Tyler said that the design process is estimated to take about six months and the construction process, including selecting a contractor and ordering and installing the equipment and poles is estimated to take about a year. The engineering contract will be signed with Yvonne Newman Engineering, Inc.

This project was approved in 2020-2021 Half-Cent Work Plan and is contingent upon approval of funds at the next Half-Cent Sales Tax Board meeting.