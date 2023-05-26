TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK brought you the story of the Hall family in May 2021. Fast forward two years and her family is a big part of why new laws are being put in place. Kelly Hall was traveling down Toll 49 in March 2021 when she was struck head-on, killing her.

“As a result of a trailer that had been hooked up improperly to a vehicle subsequently,” Dr. Cliff Hall, Kelly Hall’s husband.

Her husband Dr. Cliff Hall visited with lawyers for months after her death only to find out there wasn’t a lot of law concerning towing trailers safely.

“What I found out actually he found out was that they don’t even track deaths by trailer accidents in Texas,” said Dr. Hall.

His wife’s death was the second in the family that involved a load not being securely hitched to a vehicle. Her brother was killed the same way. That’s when Dr. Hall reached out to Longview State Representative Jay Dean and asked for his help.

“We knew that there needed to be more awareness about trailer safety, and so they proposed some legislation required public service announcements to be funded,” said Dr. Hall.

Along with House Bill 1198 requiring campaigns on how to properly attach trailers, House Bill 1199 proposes that wrecks involving trailers would be marked on reports.

Representative Jay Dean sent KETK a statement in regard to HB’s 1198 and 1199 it reads:

“Along with the rest of our community, I was devastated by Kelly’s death and horrified that it could happen twice to the same family after having lost Kelly’s brother Trent. My staff and I met with the Hepler and Hall family to see if there was anything we could do to prevent such tragedies from happening to another family. The family graciously worked with us to develop these 2 bills: House Bill 1198 and House Bill 1199. I was grateful to have Senator Bryan Hughes’ support in the Senate and look forward to Governor Abbott signing these into law. I only wish there was more we could do to comfort this sweet family who have suffered such tremendous loss.” Representative Jay Dean

“I stressed to them that this is painful for our family and then we don’t want other families to have to go through this, if possible, so I hope that’s what they heard,” said Dr. Hall.

On May 21st both passed the House and Senate. Now they are heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature.

“It’s bittersweet, I mean, my wife, she actually taught civics and Texas government through our homeschool group, and so I know she would have fought for that and I know she would be extremely pleased,” said Dr. Hall.

The Hall family is grateful for all Rep. Dean has done for them and said it’s little wins like this that keeps them going every day.