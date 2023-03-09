ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A new trial date was set on Wednesday for an 82-year-old driver in a fatal 2019 Athens ISD bus crash case.

John Stevens, 82, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child after the January 2019 crash with a Union Pacific train killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9-year-old Joselyne Torres.

The case, which has been repeatedly delayed, had previously been set for a jury trial on Feb. 22, 2022. Stevens new trial date is set for Oct. 16, 2023.

The following is a timeline of major events and delays in this case:

Jan. 25, 2019

An Athens ISD bus collided with a Union Pacific train around 5 p.m. on a Friday afternoon at the railroad crossing at Cream Level Road near the Athens Scuba Park.

According to an investigation report, the school bus was pushed a quarter of a mile by the train before coming to a stop. The report said Stevens, then 78, had stopped the bus before continuing across the tracks.

Of the two students on-board the bus, reports at the time of the crash said Bonilla was killed after being ejected from the bus and Torres was injured during the collision.

Reports from KETK at the time of the crash said “Stevens was shown support by the community after the crash, with many saying he was a victim as well. Athens residents took him food, and students launched a letter-writing campaign to show their support.”

May 31, 2019

John Stevens was indicted in Henderson County for criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child.

July 3, 2019

Stevens pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment.

August 11, 2020

Judge Scott McKee granted prosecutor’s immunity request for two Union Pacific employees involved in the bus crash in exchange for their testimony, and said in court that despite the request for immunity, he did not believe criminal prosecution would be necessary for them.

The defense had previously argued in February 2020 that the train’s “black box” showed the train had been speeding while traveling through Athens city limits.

June 7, 2021

The case went back to court for the first time in nearly a year after the Texas Attorney General’s (AG) Office took up the case after the Henderson County DA recused themselves citing a conflict of interest.

Prosecutors with the AG’s office announced they would be sending the case back to the grand jury because they were not happy with the language of the indictments against Stevens. Judge McKee explained in court that if Stevens was re-indicted the process would start all over again in setting a trial date.

Stevens lawyers said at the time they were hopeful a grand jury would choose to not re-indict him, ending the case.

Aug. 5, 2021

The case was further delayed after a prosecutor for the AG’s office did not show up to a status hearing.

Defense attorney Brian Schmidt said the original prosecutor from the AG’s office had retired shortly after the June 2021 hearing, but they were made aware of the change well in advance, and a new prosecutor should have been assigned.

Schmidt and his co-defense lawyer Justin Weiner, said in an interview at the time that it was “probably something that slipped through the cracks.”

Sept. 9, 2021

A jury trial in Stevens case was set for Feb. 22, 2022.

Feb. 28, 2022

Judge McKee ordered that the conductor and engineer of the Union Pacific train would give depositions in the case. The two are the same employees who had been granted immunity by McKee in 2020.

The train company had argued that one of the employees was currently under a doctor’s care and a deposition could worsen his condition, but McKee ultimately denied Union Pacific’s request and said “these two people were on the train that happened to collide with a school bus, so I have to imagine what they have to say would be important.”

March 24, 2022

A Henderson County district judge approved an order, allowing an attorney from the AG’s office to be appointed as the new prosecutor to the case.

Aug. 17, 2022

A motion argued by the defense was granted, giving 60 days to hire an investigator for the case.

March 8, 2023

A pre-trial hearing for Stevens case was held where a new jury trial date was set for Oct. 16, 2023.