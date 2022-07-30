ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A new trial date has been set for the former Neches ISD principal who stands accused of official oppression and tampering with evidence after a mistrial was declared in March when her lawyer experienced a medical emergency in court.

According to Anderson County judicial records, it was announced Friday that Kimberlyn Snider will now go to trial on Aug. 8, where she will face one felony count of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and five counts of the misdemeanor crime official oppression.

Snider is accused of interfering with a child sexual assault investigation that allegedly occurred at Neches Elementary School, where she was the principal. Formal charges were initially filed against her in early 2021, after which she promptly turned herself in to the sheriff’s department.

Snider previously pleaded not guilty to all charges. In August 2021, an Anderson County district judge denied two motions to throw out indictments against Snider.