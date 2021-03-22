New USDA hemp production regulations go into effect Monday

(KETK)- New rules for hemp production from the United States Department of Agriculture are taking effect on Monday.

Hemp is what is harvested to make the popular CBD products that you see in stores.

According to the regulations, farmers have to destroy plants that exceed the acceptable hemp THC level. If the plant tests over 3% it’s no longer considered hemp. It’s marijuana.

But, farmers don’t have to get rid of the plants in front of law enforcement.

The new rules also lay out how and when the plants need to be tested by Drug Enforcement Administration registered laboratories.

The regulations are strict, but hemp farmers in East Texas are optimistic this will pave the way for local entrepreneurs.

“It’s going to provide a lot of revenue, tax revenue, financial revenue for local businesses,” said Keith Harlan, with Rose City Growers.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller also said Texas is the place to grow the crop.

“I think we will be the leader of growing hemp for the entire nation in the next four to five years. We are going to create a ‘hempire’ here in Texas,” he said.

Rose City Growers is currently cultivating hemp plants inside of greenhouses in the Swan community, near Tyler.

More than 5,000 acres in Texas were licensed for hemp in the past year. The state has also issued close to 1,200 producer permits.