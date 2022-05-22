VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — In Van Zandt county, a public swearing in ceremony was held at the courthouse for Sheriff Joe Carter.

Carter has been in law enforcement for more than three decades and says he is excited to continue serving Van Zandt county in this new and now permanent role.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 38 years, just trying to catch up on what’s going on over there, what direction we need to go, what needs to be worked on and trying to make sure everything gets covered,” said Sheriff Joe Carter.

Carter stepped into this position following former Sheriff Steve Hendrix’s resignation after being indicted on charges of providing false statements to police.