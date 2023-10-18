SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Emergency Operations Center in Smith County received a new weather system station providing the public with access to real-time weather data.

WeatherSTEM has a website that gives a 15-day forecast, real time temperatures, a live camera, historical data, heat guidance and even has specific information for those worried about certain health conditions.

“WeatherSTEM’s accessibility makes it a useful tool for the whole community and will enhance the abilities of emergency services,” said Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue. “Real time weather information, such as wind direction and speed, is vital during fire and hazardous materials incident responses.”

Administrators in cities and both Smith County Emergency Service Districts will have access to use the website, send out alerts and create weather events such as freeze warnings.

The new station will benefit the Smith County 911 Dispatch and the Office of Emergency Management during inclement weather.

“It will allow me to monitor and track weather, plus provide us with historical data for planning and prevention purposes,” said Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be able to look at historical lightning data to use in fire investigations.

WeatherSTEM is based out of Florida and though they have several stations throughout the nation, there are only a few in Texas.