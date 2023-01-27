LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August.

“Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. “Public comments for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shall not be limited or turned off.”

The department’s Facebook comments were turned off on Aug. 5 after the sheriff’s office and now retired sheriff Greg Sanches had come under heavy scrutiny after a trustee had walked off a work detail and escaped the Angelina County Jail.

After Selman’s decision to reopen the department’s comment section, many accounts soon after took to the platform to thank the new sheriff and warned him to be prepared for future Facebook comments.

“I hope he has thick skin,” one person wrote. “These people are ruthless.”