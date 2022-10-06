TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Interim Smith County Constable Precinct 5, Wesley Hicks, who was appointed on Sept. 27 was sworn into office on Thursday.

“I am honored to serve in this position as Precinct 5 Constable and look forward to serving the citizens of Smith County in this new role,” Hicks said. “I want everyone to know I will continue to serve the citizens of Smith County and Precinct 5 with honor, integrity and fairness.”

Hicks was sworn in by County Judge Nathaniel Moran with his family, friends and coworkers in attendance for the swearing-in ceremony. He has 13 years of law enforcement experience and 16 years as an emergency medical technician, dispatcher and supervisor.

Officials said Hicks has worked as a deputy constable for Precinct 5 for three years, and worked at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office before then.

“I got to know Hicks and met with him a little bit in my office. I knew him before but I have found out where his heart and his mind is,” Commissioner Terry Phillips said during Hick’s appointment. “It’s all in for the Lindale constituents. He has a calm and steady demeanor.”

Hicks comes into the position after Constable Jeff McClenny resigned, and left the position to take a job as Police Chief for San Augustine ISD.