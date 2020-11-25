Newly engaged Anderson County couple killed days apart

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A newly-engaged Anderson County couple have been killed in two separate motor-vehicle involved tragedies, leaving friends and family of the couple stunned by this sudden double-loss, just days before Thanksgiving.

Spencer Billings died Saturday night in a wreck on FM 315 near Poyner, and Tara Lydy died Sunday in Anderson County after she was struck by a hit and run driver along US 175 near Frankston.

The couple had just gotten engaged three weeks ago. She was 26 and he was 29, and they each had two children from previous relationships.

On Saturday night, Billings was killed when his car ran off the road on FM 315. According to DPS, he first drove into oncoming lanes, then tried to regain control, but overcorrected and struck some trees. Then, one night later, about nine miles away, his fiancé, Lydy was either walking or standing along the inside westbound lane on US 175, about 200 feet west of Frankston.

DPS said she was hit by a car, which failed to stop. Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver, who sped away from the scene.

There is a Go-Fund-Me account set up for Spencer Billings to help provide for funeral expenses. According to a Facebook post from Billings’ sister, memorial arrangements will be held at Moorhead-Epps funeral home in Gun Barrel City on December 5th at 10 a.m. The address is 750 E Main St. Gun Barrel City TX, 75156.