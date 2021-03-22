Newspaper carrier who was shot in Marshall identified, GoFundMe account set up for her

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The newspaper carrier who was shot while delivering newspapers on Friday was identified as 34-year-old Valarie Grubb.

A GoFundMe was set up for Grubb who shot on Friday while delivering newspapers near the campus of East Texas Baptist University.

Grubb was delivering newspapers near the campus of East Texas Baptist University when she was shot by 20-year-old Jose Galvan.

Jose Galvan

The GoFundMe described that the bullet went into Grubb’s back, through her kidney, spleen and broke two ribs. Grubb was in the hospital and her colon and blood pressure were being monitored closely to avoid surgery.

The GoFundMe said Grubb does not know her medical bills. In addition to being a newspaper carrier, Grubb is also the manager of a convenience store in Longview and is married with three step-children.

Galvan was booked into the Harrison County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation of the crime scene led officers to believe that the shooter had fired from a second story window in the 600 block of Oak St. Officers made contact with an individual at the residence, later identified as Jose Manual Galvan, the news release said.

Galvan was uncooperative with officers and was detained while the investigation was conducted. Preliminary gunshot residue swabs indicated that Galvan had recently fired a weapon.

Detectives with the Marshall Police Department obtained a search warrant for Mr. Galvan’s residence and during the search located an AR15 rifle, spent shell casings, and a large quantity of illegal THC products.

The incident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Oak Street, a neighborhood just off-campus.

Several neighbors called 911 and a police officer in the area heard the gunshots. Grubb, was seen screaming for help and also called 911.