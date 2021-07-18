Nicholas Pet Haven encourages people to adopt with Clear the Shelters event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven encouraged people to adopt a new furry friend at a Clear the Shelters event on Saturday.

Dozens gathered on the loop at Attic Treasures to say hello to some animals and prepared to take them home.

After most of the animals were gone, more were brought over to help give people every opportunity to adopt a pet.

“With the recent intake of a bunch of animals we decided that we needed to do something bigger to kind of get more space to take in more we’ve been having to turn away a bunch of people along with a bunch of other shelters because we’re so full and so stretched thin on everything,” Lora Waggner, with Nicholas Pet Haven said.

Local vendors were at the event too, along with the fire marshal, who helped raise money for the shelter in a special way.

“I’m an animal lover myself,” Jay Brooks, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. “This is an opportunity come out and raise some money for a great cause.”

As well as adopting out the animals, Nicholas Pet Haven was also accepting donations including cat litter, dog food and cleaning supplies.

The shelter will start having regular adoption events in the fall.