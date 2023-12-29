TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nicholas Pet Haven hosted a meet and greet on Friday at Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ as they try to raise funds to purchase a new van.

The event served as an opportunity for people to adopt a pet and while getting donations for a transportation van. The van will allow Nicholas Pet Haven to move dogs to other states as they are currently out of space for animals in the shelter.

They said all money raised would then be matched by Stanley’s.

Daphne Smith, the shelter manager at Nicholas Pet Haven, spoke about how the van could also help surrounding areas.

“Not only are we going to be able to transport some of our own dogs, but we’re going to help Smith County out, so that we can transport some of their dogs so that they are not euthanizing so many dogs. We are going to try to help Smith County out also with puppies and large dogs too,” said Smith.

Those interested in donating to Nicholas Pet Haven can visit this link.