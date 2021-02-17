Nicholas Pet Haven without power for more than one day in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven announced they had no heat or water.
“Anyone that can help in any way, we can use it,” they said in a Facebook post.
When facing extremely cold temperatures, it is important that people don’t forget about their pets.
A local veterinarian said animals cannot sustain temperatures lower than 15 degrees for any length of time.
