Nicholas Pet Haven without power for more than one day in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven announced they had no heat or water.

“Anyone that can help in any way, we can use it,” they said in a Facebook post.

When facing extremely cold temperatures, it is important that people don’t forget about their pets.

A local veterinarian said animals cannot sustain temperatures lower than 15 degrees for any length of time.

