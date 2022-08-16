LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation Board unanimously approved a tax abatement for a nitrile glove manufacturer to come to the city.

The company, Francis Innovation Operations (FIO), promises to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to Lufkin, according to city officials. The proposal will go before the city council at 5 p.m. on Tuesday for final approval.

“Lufkin is honored to have been selected by the company as the location of this patent-pending technology,” Bob Samford, director of economic development said. “Nitrile gloves are considered foundational devices in the medical community and are one of the most widely used PPEs when it comes to any type of disease – let alone a pandemic.”

The incentives approved by the board include:

Tax abatement of 100% for 10 years

$4,000 FTE up to 100

10 acres of land in the Industrial Park

FIO must invest a minimum of $30 million and hire at least 100 full-time employees in exchange for economic incentives

Must begin construction by the end of 2023 and have substantial construction by the end of 2024

FIO officials said they intend to begin construction in early 2023. The company is a woman-owned small business whose companies have engineered and manufactured 100% USA-made products for over 40 years, according to FIO Executive Vice President Jordan Schupbach.

“We chose Lufkin because of the central location, competitive economic incentives and unique opportunity to be located in a Foreign Trade Zone,” Schupbach said. “Samford and his team did an outstanding job of representing the city and we are excited about being in Lufkin.”