GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – There is “no imminent danger” to any Grand Saline ISD students after a middle schooler allegedly said they would bring a gun to school, the district’s superintendent said.

Micah Lewis, Grand Saline ISD superintendent, said the situation where a middle school student allegedly said over the weekend “he might bring a gun to school to protect himself” is under investigation.

According to Lewis, this serves as a reminder to parents to caution their children about what they say on social media.

Anyone with questions is asked to call their campus principal or Lewis at the school.