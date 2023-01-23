GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – There is “no imminent danger” to any Grand Saline ISD students after a middle schooler allegedly said they would bring a gun to school, the district’s superintendent said.

Micah Lewis, Grand Saline ISD superintendent, said the situation where a middle school student allegedly said over the weekend “he might bring a gun to school to protect himself” is under investigation.

According to Lewis, this serves as a reminder to parents to caution their children about what they say on social media.

Anyone with questions is asked to call their campus principal or Lewis at the school.

Your news, delivered daily. Sign up for KETK and FOX51’s newsletters for the latest news, sports and weather alerts across East Texas. Customize your inbox with the categories you’re interested in.