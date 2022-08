TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge.

No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene.

“Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a bit of a mess out here right now.”