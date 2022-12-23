GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) — A house was destroyed in a fire in Grand Saline at about 12:25 a.m. on Friday, fire officials said.

The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a two-story fire and upon arrival, units reported fire coming from the roof of the house.

GSFD said mutual aid was requested from the Fruitvale Volunteer Fire Department, City of Van Fire Department, Mineola Fire Department and Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said no injuries were reported but the structure was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal.