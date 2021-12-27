No injuries after major crash between SUV and tractor on Christmas Day, officials call it ‘Christmas miracle’

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In what officials are calling a “Christmas miracle” everyone escaped a major two-vehicle crash in Rusk County uninjured.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, an SUV hit a large tractor pulling a bush hog on Highway 259 and CR 236.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the vehicles and equipment, especially a white SUV.

Officials said the roadway was cleared of as much debris as possible but warned drivers to use caution at the time as the hydraulic oil could still leave the roadway slick. All vehicles are cleared from the scene and the roadway is open.