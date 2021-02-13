Winter Weather Tools

School Closings & Delays

Live Doppler Radar

Download Your KETK Storm Team App

Share Your Storm Photos

No injuries after one vehicle rollover due to black ice on Highway 31 East in Tyler

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – No one was injured after a one vehicle rollover due to potential black ice on Highway 31 East seven miles from Loop 323.

The driver of the car said the incident happened around 6 a.m. and that she believes her car flipped due to black ice on the road.

“Motorist are urged to use caution on elevated roadways (bridges, overpasses) as icy road conditions will continue,” said Jean Dark of the DPS.

The Tyler Police Department asked drivers to avoid “all non-essential driving.”

The City Streets team was applying aggregate and de-icer material to the roadways.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51