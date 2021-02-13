No injuries after one vehicle rollover due to black ice on Highway 31 East in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – No one was injured after a one vehicle rollover due to potential black ice on Highway 31 East seven miles from Loop 323.

The driver of the car said the incident happened around 6 a.m. and that she believes her car flipped due to black ice on the road.

“Motorist are urged to use caution on elevated roadways (bridges, overpasses) as icy road conditions will continue,” said Jean Dark of the DPS.

The Tyler Police Department asked drivers to avoid “all non-essential driving.”

The City Streets team was applying aggregate and de-icer material to the roadways.