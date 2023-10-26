TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after a tractor trailer rolled over Wednesday night in Texarkana and caught fire.

Texarkana Police said the crash on westbound Interstate 30 “caused a lot of mayhem” and it is believed the truck possibly had a tire blowout. The truck hit the guardrail before rolling over and catching fire.

Photo courtesy of Texarkana Police.

“When we got there, it was already fully involved,” officials said. “Thankfully, neither of the two people in the truck were hurt.”

Officials said it took the Texarkana Fire Department about an hour to put out the fire, and another four hours to clear the roadway before it could be reopened.