SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Chapel Hill ISD bus was involved in a minor two-vehicle crash, according to DPS.

The crash was reported around 7:51 a.m. Friday, involving Chapel Hill ISD bus 19. There were 25 students on board with no injuries reported.

The crash happened on County Road 233, just north of CR 26 in Smith County.

The scene is clear at this time and the crash is still under investigation.