TYLER, Texas (KETK) — No injuries were reported after a fire at a duplex in the 3700 block of Colony Park Drive in Tyler around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Jay McClung, the three occupants of the left side of the duplex were able to get out once they noticed smoke.

The fire was mostly in the garage and rear area of the left side of the duplex, but the other side is expected to have smoke damage, according to McClung. Luckily, the other side was unoccupied, McClung said.

Tyler Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to put out the fire quickly.