No injuries reported after fire at restaurant in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a restaurant in Lindale.

Fire crews and emergency personnel were called to 3201 South Main Street at the Posados Cafe around 10:13 a.m.

At the time the fire broke out, there were guests inside and there were no injuries, according to Clay Williamson, Assistant Chief with the Lindale Fire Department.

According to Lindale Police dispatch, fire crews left the scene around 1 p.m.

In addition to the Lindale Fire Department, Red Springs, Mineola and Dixie assisted on the scene.