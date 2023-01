GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Grand Saline Fire Department said they responded to a structure fire on the 3000 block of FM 1652 on Wednesday.

The fire was reported at 6:45 p.m., according to officials. Firefighters were eventually able to put out the fire and save some of the structure from burning.

Photo courtesy of Grand Saline Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Grand Saline Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Grand Saline Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Grand Saline Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Grand Saline Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Grand Saline Fire Department

South Van Zandt Fire provided assistance at the scene, according to Grand Saline Fire Department. Van Zandt County Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.